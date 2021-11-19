Left Menu

Hoax threat forces Spanish airliner evacuation in La Coruna

The aircraft, which had taken off from Bilbao in northeastern Spain, was parked away from the airport buildings and subjected to a search that showed no explosives were on board, authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:55 IST
A bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a Spanish airliner on Friday morning after it landed in the northwestern city of La Coruna was a hoax, the central government's regional office said.

All passengers were evacuated after the plane from domestic airline Volotea landed around 7:30 a.m. (0630 GMT). The aircraft, which had taken off from Bilbao in northeastern Spain, was parked away from the airport buildings and subjected to a search that showed no explosives were on board, authorities said. "Police proceeded to examine the plane and the luggage and, once it was verified that there was no real threat, the passengers' belongings were handed over to them," the regional office said in a statement.

La Coruna airport continued to operate normally during the emergency, which was called off at 10 a.m.

