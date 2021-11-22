Left Menu

Andaman MP demands Dornier aircraft service from Port Blair to Diglipur

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 22-11-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:45 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested the Lt Governor of the union territory to start Dornier aircraft service from Port Blair to Diglipur region in North and Middle Andaman district.

In a letter to Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), the Congress MP said the people of North and Middle Andaman district are demanding a Dornier flight service to the Diglipur region as it has an operational airport at Shibpur, a press release issued by the MP's office said on Monday.

Sharma said the number of helicopter sorties to Diglipur region is ''not sufficient'' to cater to the need of even patients and urgent cases.

The MP said that a fast mode of transportation is not only for public comfort and convenience but also essential for faster economic growth and overall development of the remote region.

He said resumption of Dornier aircraft service for Campbell Bay region via Car Nicobar Island has proved to be a great blessing for the people of Nicobar district, especially when the third operational helicopter has been withdrawn from service due to technical issues.

Sharma also requested the Lt Governor to increase the number of sorties of Dornier aircraft to Campbell Bay from weekly two to weekly four, as there is only one weekly helicopter sortie scheduled for the remote Island.

