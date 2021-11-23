Left Menu

Spain set to extend restrictions on foreign takeovers, sources say

As part of the measures to protect the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, government approval is required for the acquisition of more than 10% of a company deemed strategic, as was the case with Australian fund IFM's takeover bid for Naturgy. One of the sources said the extension would be approved on similar terms.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:37 IST
Spain set to extend restrictions on foreign takeovers, sources say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's cabinet is poised to approve a one-year extension to restrictions on foreign takeovers of Spanish companies deemed to be of strategic importance, government sources told Reuters. As part of the measures to protect the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, government approval is required for the acquisition of more than 10% of a company deemed strategic, as was the case with Australian fund IFM's takeover bid for Naturgy.

One of the sources said the extension would be approved on similar terms. The economy ministry declined to comment.

The news, first reported by El Confidencial.com, comes after U.S. fund KKR on Sunday offered to buy Telecom Italia for 10.8 billion euros ($12.16 billion) in what would be Europe's biggest private equity buyout. Shares in Spanish rival Telefonica rose 6.4% on Monday but pared most of those gains on Tuesday as the government looked set to extend the restrictions.

The expected extension indicates that the government would not back a bid for Telefonica, which is considered a strategic asset for Spain, Caixabank BPI said in a note to clients. The restrictions, which were extended in June until the end of December, also applied to bids from companies based in the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021