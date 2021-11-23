Left Menu

Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and others invest in Nothing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:51 IST
Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and others invest in Nothing
  • Country:
  • India

Consumer technology brand Nothing on Tuesday said its USD 50 million funding round announced last month had seen participation from film producer Karan Johar, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and others.

In October, Nothing had announced completion of a series-A extension of USD 50 million (around Rs 376 crore) from strategic and private investors. At that time, it had not commented on the full list of investors.

Some of the strategic and private investors who have joined the Nothing journey from India, include Indian film producer, director and author Karan Johar, international cricketer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Yuvraj Singh and Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, according to a statement.

Digital content creator and entrepreneur Ranveer Allabadia and Bollywood and independent music composer and singer Jasleen Royal have also come on board as backers of Nothing's vision, it added.

''The market is overdue for a new player to bring passion back to the field of consumer tech; one that celebrates artistry and hopes to organise our digital life in one connected space.

''We are excited that our new strategic and private investors from India feel the same and believe in our vision and mission,'' Nothing India Vice-President and General Manager Manu Sharma said.

He added that in 2021, Nothing launched one of the most anticipated tech products of the year, Nothing ear (1) ''and we assure you, this is just the beginning''.

The additional USD 50 million funding follows the USD 16.5 million Series-A raise that the company closed in the first quarter of 2021, and the USD 7 million seed investment secured in the last quarter of 2020. Nothing's total funding after the fresh fund close has reached USD 74 million.

The London-based company, which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah, was co-founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

According to research firm Counterpoint, Nothing broke into the top-three brands in the premium TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) segment in its debut quarter by capturing a seven per cent share in the segment in the September 2021 quarter.

The report added that competitive pricing and differentiated design helped the brand gain good mindshare among consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021