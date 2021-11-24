Left Menu

Switzerland advises nationals to leave Ethiopia

"It also recommends that Swiss nationals in Ethiopia leave the country by their own means." The FDFA advised people to leave Ethiopia using available commercial flights, it said.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:57 IST
Switzerland advises nationals to leave Ethiopia
  • Country:
  • United States

Switzerland has become the latest country to advise its citizens to leave Ethiopia, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, as the security situation worsens in the African country. "The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) advises against travelling to Ethiopia for any reason," it told Reuters. "It also recommends that Swiss nationals in Ethiopia leave the country by their own means."

The FDFA advised people to leave Ethiopia using available commercial flights, it said. There are 230 Swiss citizens in Ethiopia registered with the country's embassy in Addis Ababa, the vast majority of whom live in the country. Around 20 have left since the beginning of November. Germany urged its nationals on Tuesday to leave Ethiopia on the first available commercial flights, joining France and the United States which have also told their citizens to leave immediately.

The United Nations is "temporarily relocating" families of international staff from Ethiopia due to the security situation, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that U.N. personnel would remain in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021