Left Menu

Hong Kong shares rise as Alibaba, Tencent rebound

The Hang Seng index rose 0.2%, to 24,740.16, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 8,809.72 points. ** Alibaba Group rebounded 2.7% after falling for six straight sessions on disappointing earnings, while Tencent Holdings gained 1.2%.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:24 IST
Hong Kong shares rise as Alibaba, Tencent rebound
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares edged up on Thursday as tech giants Alibaba and Tencent bounced back after continuous declines. The Hang Seng index rose 0.2%, to 24,740.16, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 8,809.72 points.

** Alibaba Group rebounded 2.7% after falling for six straight sessions on disappointing earnings, while Tencent Holdings gained 1.2%. ** The Hang Seng Tech Index added 1.1%, even though the uncertainty over the tech crackdown remained.

** China has required Tencent Holdings submit any new apps or updates for inspection before they can be uploaded after a number of its apps were found to have infringed users' rights and interests, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday. ** The healthcare sub-index rose 1.5%, and the industrials sub-index went up 1.1%.

** China's Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd surged nearly 14% after it said it wants to extend the maturity of a $400 million bond by a year and a half - part of the property developer's efforts to avoid a messy default and resolve a liquidity crisis. ** China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group jumped more than 10% after it's onshore unit raised its registered capital by 39% to $3.5 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021