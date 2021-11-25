Nagaland sought funds from Centre for early implementation of waterway project: minister

The Nagaland government has requested the Centre to sanction funds for early implementation of the ambitious Tizu-Zungki river Inland Waterway project, a corridor to connect the state with South-east Asian countries, the assembly was informed on Thursday.

It is a key project for Nagaland for enhancement of the economy and creating employment opportunities, Transport Minister P Paiwang Konyak said.

Tizu-Zungki river which was declared as National Waterway-101 flows through Phek and Kiphire districts of Nagaland.

Once the waterway start functioning, the high deposits of granite, marble and limestone in Phek and Kiphire can be explored and exported to other countries, Konyak said.

As per the detailed project report (DPR), it is to be implemented in three phases. The transport department has requested the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to sanction the required fund for early implementation of the first phase of the project which would be implemented by the Nagaland Inland Waters Board (NIWB) constituted in August, the minister said in the House.

Konyak said he recently met Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbandanda Sonowal in New Delhi and discussed the matter.

Naga People's Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader and former chief minister TR Zeliang said the project was first taken up in 2015-16 and it should be expedited.

Nagaland has only one railway station in Dimapur and, among all the available transport systems, waterway is the cheapest, Zeliang said.

