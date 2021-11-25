China embassy in Lithuania suspends consular services -statement
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:29 IST
- Country:
- China
China's embassy in Lithuania has temporarily suspended consular services from Thursday until further notice for "technical reasons", a statement on the mission's website said.
The move comes after China on Sunday downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic State, expressing strong dissatisfaction at the opening of a de facto Lithuanian embassy in Taiwan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Lithuania
- Taiwan
- Lithuanian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China conducts combat readiness patrol as U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan
China reports 54 new coronavirus cases for Nov 9 vs 62 day ago
Pak to host US, China, Russia meet on Afghanistan on Thursday
China holds combat readiness patrol as U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan
China should advance property tax legislation - think tank