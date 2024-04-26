Left Menu

Body of unidentified person found wrapped in blanket

The body of an unidentified woman was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a dried-up rivulet in Uran taluka of Maharashtras Raigad district, police said on Friday.The body was recovered at Talekhar on Thursday morning, an official of Uran police station said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-04-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an unidentified woman was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a dried-up rivulet in Uran taluka of Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Friday.

The body was recovered at Talekhar on Thursday morning, an official of Uran police station said. ''A passerby found the body on the Chirner-Kharpada road around 6 am. It was found wrapped in a blanket with the legs put in a plastic bag,'' he said. ''The deceased could be around 35 years old and she might have been killed,'' he added. The body was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) against unidentified persons, the police official said, adding that efforts were on to identify and trace the accused.

