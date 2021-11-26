Iberia airline's COO says now more pessimistic about Air Europa deal

Iberia airline chief commercial officer said on Thursday the company was now more pessimistic than optimistic about the acquisition of rival Air Europa. "We are now more pessimistic than optimistic about the Air Europa merger," Iberia airline CCO Maria Jesus Lopez said on Thursday at an event on the future of aviation held in Madrid.

In an attempt to secure the deal, British Airways and Iberia owner International Airlines Group's has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns over its 500-million-euro ($579.6 million) bid for Spain's Air Europa. The EU executive, which has not provided details in line with its policy, has extended its deadline for a decision on the deal to Jan. 4.

