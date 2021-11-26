Left Menu

Iberia airline's COO says now more pessimistic about Air Europa deal

"We are now more pessimistic than optimistic about the Air Europa merger," Iberia airline CCO Maria Jesus Lopez said on Thursday at an event on the future of aviation held in Madrid. In an attempt to secure the deal, British Airways and Iberia owner International Airlines Group's has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns over its 500-million-euro ($579.6 million) bid for Spain's Air Europa.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-11-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 01:04 IST
Iberia airline's COO says now more pessimistic about Air Europa deal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Iberia airline chief commercial officer said on Thursday the company was now more pessimistic than optimistic about the acquisition of rival Air Europa. "We are now more pessimistic than optimistic about the Air Europa merger," Iberia airline CCO Maria Jesus Lopez said on Thursday at an event on the future of aviation held in Madrid.

In an attempt to secure the deal, British Airways and Iberia owner International Airlines Group's has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns over its 500-million-euro ($579.6 million) bid for Spain's Air Europa. The EU executive, which has not provided details in line with its policy, has extended its deadline for a decision on the deal to Jan. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021