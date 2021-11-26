Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 832 points

Equity indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 832.10 points and Nifty down by 249.70 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 09:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Equity indices opened in the red on Friday with Sensex down by 832.10 points and Nifty down by 249.70 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 832.10 points or 1.42 per cent at 57962.99 at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17286.60 at 9.25 am, down by 249.70 points or 1.42 per cent. On the Sensex, the realty and metal sectors plunged. Only the healthcare sector has managed to trade in positive at 0.82. (ANI)

