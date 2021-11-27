410 grams of gold seized from passenger at international airport
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Customs officials on Saturday seized 410 grams of gold, valued at Rs 20.30 lakh, from a male passenger at the international airport here.
The gold was concealed inside a talcum powder container at the inner supporting metal frame of a suitcase, the Customs department said in a release.
A case was booked against the passenger for smuggling of gold, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Customs
- Customs department
Advertisement