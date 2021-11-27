Left Menu

410 grams of gold seized from passenger at international airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:41 IST
Customs officials on Saturday seized 410 grams of gold, valued at Rs 20.30 lakh, from a male passenger at the international airport here.

The gold was concealed inside a talcum powder container at the inner supporting metal frame of a suitcase, the Customs department said in a release.

A case was booked against the passenger for smuggling of gold, it said.

