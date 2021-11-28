Left Menu

Bahrain bans travellers from 4 more African states over COVID concerns

CAIRO, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Bahrain has banned entry to travellers from four more African states, increasing the number of banned countries on its red list to 10, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency (BNA) reported on Saturday, citing a decision by the Civil Aviation Affairs. Bahrain on Friday banned entry to travellers from South Africa and five other southern African nations.

CAIRO, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Bahrain has banned entry to travellers from four more African states, increasing the number of banned countries on its red list to 10, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency (BNA) reported on Saturday, citing a decision by the Civil Aviation Affairs. The four additional countries are Malawi, Mozambique, Angola and Zambia.

The ban excludes Bahraini citizens and those with Bahraini residency visa holders, it said. Bahrain on Friday banned entry to travellers from South Africa and five other southern African nations.

