Iran issues death sentence linked to January unrest - source tells Reuters

​An Iranian ​revolutionary court has ‌issued a ​death sentence for a man accused ‌of "enmity against god", believed to be the first such sentence linked to ‌mass protests in January, a source close ‌to the man's family told Reuters on Tuesday.

Thousands of people are believed ⁠to ​have been ⁠killed in a crackdown on the protests, ⁠the worst domestic unrest in Iran since ​the era of its 1979 ⁠Islamic Revolution. During the unrest, U.S. President ⁠Donald ​Trump warned Tehran that he could order military action if ⁠it carries out executions.

Iran's judiciary had ⁠not ⁠yet announced the sentence on the man, Mohammad Abbasi.

