Iran issues death sentence linked to January unrest - source tells Reuters
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Iranian revolutionary court has issued a death sentence for a man accused of "enmity against god", believed to be the first such sentence linked to mass protests in January, a source close to the man's family told Reuters on Tuesday.
Thousands of people are believed to have been killed in a crackdown on the protests, the worst domestic unrest in Iran since the era of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. During the unrest, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran that he could order military action if it carries out executions.
Iran's judiciary had not yet announced the sentence on the man, Mohammad Abbasi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Iran
- U.S.
- â€Œmass
- Mohammad Abbasi
- Tehran
- â not â yet
ALSO READ
Lebanese government urges Hezbollah militant group to avoid getting involved if US strikes Iran
Apple's U.S. Manufacturing Move: A Boost for Houston
UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-Iran nears deal to buy supersonic anti-ship missiles from China
UPDATE 1-Israel warns Lebanon it would hit hard if Hezbollah gets involved in any US-Iran war, Lebanese officials say
State of the Union could be Trump's best chance to sell voters on Iran plans