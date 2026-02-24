Left Menu

Siberian tigers in China put on intermittent fasting after festival binge

Nearly 200 Siberian tigers at an animal park in China have been put on a rotational intermittent fasting programme following excessive feeding by tourists during the just-concluded Chinese New Year holidays. In a public notice, the park said it is implementing the rotational fasting programme till March 31 to safeguard the health and welfare of the tigers.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:25 IST
Siberian tigers in China put on intermittent fasting after festival binge
  • Country:
  • China

Nearly 200 Siberian tigers at an animal park in China have been put on a rotational ''intermittent fasting programme'' following excessive feeding by tourists during the just-concluded Chinese New Year holidays. The intermittent fasting of the big cats at the Siberian Tiger Park in Heilongjiang province is aimed at improving the health of the animals, the state-run Global Times reported on Monday, quoting park officials. The park witnessed a massive influx of tourists during the holiday season, accompanied by increased feeding activity, which officials said necessitated corrective dietary measures. In a public notice, the park said it is implementing the rotational fasting programme till March 31 to safeguard the health and welfare of the tigers. The park, spread over 800,000 square metres, is a national AAAA-level tourist attraction that combines breeding and rearing of Siberian tigers with scientific research, conservation and public education, in addition to tourism and sightseeing services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Resilience Amid Ruin: Ukraine's Defiant Stand

Resilience Amid Ruin: Ukraine's Defiant Stand

 Ukraine
2
Supreme Court Closes Suo Motu Case on River Pollution, Directs NGT to Reopen

Supreme Court Closes Suo Motu Case on River Pollution, Directs NGT to Reopen

 India
3
Global Leaders Commemorate Anniversaries and Strengthen Alliances

Global Leaders Commemorate Anniversaries and Strengthen Alliances

 Global
4
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Superhealth Launches SuperOS

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Superhealth Launches SuperOS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026