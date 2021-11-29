Left Menu

Singapore Airlines resumes service from Kochi

Singapore Airlines has announced the resumption of passenger flights from the Cochin International Airport Limited CIAL.CIAL said there will be three flight operations per week from November 30. On these days the flight arrives at Kochi at 10.15 PM and departs at 11.05 PM, CIAL said in a release.We are extremely happy to have Singapore Airlines here after a 20-month long hiatus.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Singapore Airlines has announced the resumption of passenger flights from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

CIAL said there will be three flight operations per week from November 30. From November 30, there will be three flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. On these days the flight arrives at Kochi at 10.15 PM and departs at 11.05 PM, CIAL said in a release.

''We are extremely happy to have Singapore Airlines here after a 20-month long hiatus. With the resumption of flights from Kochi, passengers can finally reunite with their friends and family in Singapore,'' CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said.

The passengers arriving from Singapore have to take the RT-PCR test at Kochi airport and undergo seven days of home quarantine. On the 8th day of the arrival, they have to take one more test and continue quarantine for one more week if found positive, the release said.

CIAL now handles 185 weekly departures to the Middle East. The airport operator also facilitates flights to the UK, Sri Lanka, and Male. CIAL hopes that by the end of the year the international flight's operations at Kochi airport will be back to normal.

