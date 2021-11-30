Left Menu

2 killed as truck drags motorcycle for 2 km in MP

Two motorcycle riders were killed after a dumper truck dragged them along with their vehicle for about two kilometres in Madhya Pradeshs Sehore district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 10:50 IST
2 killed as truck drags motorcycle for 2 km in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two motorcycle riders were killed after a dumper truck dragged them along with their vehicle for about two kilometres in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place around 7.30 pm on Monday near Paraswada village, Shahganj police station in-charge Narendra Kulaste said. The motorcycle got stuck in the truck but its driver kept moving the vehicle, dragging the two-wheeler and its riders along with it.

He stopped the truck at the Shahganj square and then tried to run away, but was caught by locals who handed him over to police, the official said. The two motorcycle riders, identified as Deviram and Banshilal Ahirwar, died in the accident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021