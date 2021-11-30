Myles Automotive appoints Amrish Bhargava as CEO

Vehicle subscription and sharing platform, Myles Automotive Technologies on Tuesday announced the appointment of Amrish Bhargava as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Prior to joining Myles, Bhargava was heading the auto division at Poonawalla Fincorp. His appointment is aligned with the company's long-term growth, Myles Automotive said in a statement.

As the CEO, he will be responsible for overseeing partnerships, customer acquisitions and product enhancements along with working with the founders on the overall business strategy, it added.

Mylescars Founder and MD Sakshi Vij said,''As we embark on the next phase of growth at Myles, it is crucial that we are able to do so with a healthy mix of innovation, experience, and collaboration. We are thrilled to welcome Amrish onboard at this stage of our journey. His energy and experience will be integral to our growth moving forward.'' Bhargava brings in over two decades of experience in the auto finance and leasing industry and has successfully managed portfolios worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the auto finance sector, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)