EU drug watchdog chief: could approve COVID-19 shot against new variant in 3-4 months

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 14:50 IST
The EU drug regulator could approve COVID-19 vaccines that have been adapted to target the new variant within three to four months if needed, the agency's chief said on Tuesday as she said existing shots would continue to provide protection.

Speaking to the European Parliament, European Medicines Agency (EMA) executive director Emer Cooke said it was not known if drugmakers would need to tweak their vaccines to protect against Omicron, but the agency was preparing for that possibility.

