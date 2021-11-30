Left Menu

First and last train services on Delhi Metro's Green Line to be regulated till Jan 15

Hoshiar Singh Bahadurgarh and Inderlok stations, with a branch line at the latter which takes it to Kirti Nagar stations.A halt platform is an an additional interchange facility.To undertake the construction of the halt platform at Green Line, the first last metro services between Brig.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:44 IST
First and last train services on Delhi Metro's Green Line to be regulated till Jan 15
  • Country:
  • India

First and last train services on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro will be regulated till January 15 to undertake construction of a halt platform, the DMRC said on Tuesday.

The Green Line connects Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Inderlok stations, with a branch line at the latter which takes it to Kirti Nagar stations.

A halt platform is an an additional interchange facility.

''To undertake the construction of the halt platform at Green Line, the first & last metro services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar will be regulated till 15th January 2022 as followed in the previous timetable,'' the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in its tweet also shared a revised time-table of first and last metro stations, which it had followed on the Green Line from near mid-June to September 30, for construction of the halt platform.

The tweet said the old time-table will follow till January 15 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021