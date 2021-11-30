First and last train services on Delhi Metro's Green Line to be regulated till Jan 15
First and last train services on the Green Line of the Delhi Metro will be regulated till January 15 to undertake construction of a halt platform, the DMRC said on Tuesday.
The Green Line connects Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Inderlok stations, with a branch line at the latter which takes it to Kirti Nagar stations.
A halt platform is an an additional interchange facility.
''To undertake the construction of the halt platform at Green Line, the first & last metro services between Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar will be regulated till 15th January 2022 as followed in the previous timetable,'' the DMRC tweeted.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in its tweet also shared a revised time-table of first and last metro stations, which it had followed on the Green Line from near mid-June to September 30, for construction of the halt platform.
The tweet said the old time-table will follow till January 15 next year.
