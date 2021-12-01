Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT -Greek growth could be higher than 4.5 percent in 2022 - Mitsotakis

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 01-12-2021
  • Greece

Greece expects to exceed its 4.5 percent projected growth in 2022, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, adding that the country was expecting a successful tourism season barring any major complications with the COVID pandemic. Speaking during an interview at the Reuters Next conference, and asked whether authorities stuck to their 4.5 percent growth projection, Mitsotakis said: "It could even be higher than that.

"Assuming there is no major hiccups with the pandemic, assuming that the pandemic is gradually going to come to an end during the first six months of 2022, I'm very bullish about the prospects of the Greek economy." To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

