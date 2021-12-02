Left Menu

Overreaction to inflation could threaten economic recovery's vigour, French minister says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:44 IST
Overreaction to inflation could threaten economic recovery's vigour, French minister says
An overreaction to the current high levels of inflation could threaten the vigour of Europe's economic recovery, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, insisting the consumer price increase is transitory. High inflation across the region is likely to last for a few months and is related to the strength of the economic rebound from coronavirus, Le Maire told reporters in Madrid, where he traveled to meet with his Spanish counterpart, Nadia Calvino.

He identified three risks to the economic recovery: inflation, a possible pandemic resurgence and labor shortages.

