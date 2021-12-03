Left Menu

Believe in bright future of India, passion of its young entrepreneurs: Masayoshi Son

Billionaire investor Masayoshi Son on Friday said he believes in the bright future of India and the passion of its young entrepreneurs and noted that SoftBank Group has infused USD 3 billion into the country this year alone, underlining commitment to the market.Speaking at the InFinity Forum, Son, the chief executive of Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, said the group is the biggest foreign investor in India.We provided about 10 per cent of the funding of all of the unicorns in India...I believe in the future of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 13:50 IST
Believe in bright future of India, passion of its young entrepreneurs: Masayoshi Son
  • Country:
  • India

Billionaire investor Masayoshi Son on Friday said he believes in the bright future of India and the passion of its young entrepreneurs and noted that SoftBank Group has infused USD 3 billion into the country this year alone, underlining commitment to the market.

Speaking at the InFinity Forum, Son, the chief executive of Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank, said the group is the biggest foreign investor in India.

''We provided about 10 per cent of the funding of all of the unicorns in India...I believe in the future of India. I believe in the passion of young entrepreneurs in India,'' he said.

India ''will be great'' with a ''bright future'', he said.

''I tell to young people in India, let us make it happen. I will support,'' Son said.

Outlining SoftBank's commitment to India, Son said this year alone, the group has invested USD 3 billion in the country.

SoftBank has been aggressively investing in India over the past few years, backing companies like Paytm, Ola and Delhivery. It has also invested in Flipkart and Meesho.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021