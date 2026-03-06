Japan says second Japanese person is detained in Iran
A second Japanese national has been detained in Iran, Japans Foreign Ministry said Friday and requested the early release of both people. The ministry confirmed the second person had been detained before the February 28 military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.
A second Japanese national has been detained in Iran, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday and requested the early release of both people. The ministry confirmed the second person had been detained before the February 28 military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel. The ministry said the detainee is safe and in good health but gave no other details such as the timing of the detention or whether it is related to the detention of a Japanese journalist that was disclosed last month.
