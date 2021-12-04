REUTERS NEXT-Georgieva says examining all IMF research processes to ensure integrity

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday the IMF was looking at all of its research processes in order to ensure the Fund's data integrity in the wake of a data-rigging scandal at the World Bank during her tenure there.

Georgieva told the Reuters Next virtual conference that among the issues being examined is whether the IMF's growth projections for countries with IMF loan programs are too optimistic.

"Is there something more that can be done, and we are looking at all the processes -- are they sufficiently up to date with what others are doing?" Georgieva said, adding that in a difficult year ahead, "the Fund has to be the best it can be for the membership."

