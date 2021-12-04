Jaipur's Metalware Manufacturer IRIS wins the mandate for the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI/PNN): As the ancient town of Barwara, near Sawai Madhopur, gears up for the preparation of the much-awaited wedding of the season, Six Senses Royal Fort Barwara is all set to host the wedding of Bollywood heartthrobs Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from Dec. 7 to 9. The exclusive decor developed in collaboration with Yee Pin Tan, the Global Head of Design - Six Senses and metalware manufacturer, IRIS, reinterprets the gracious and regal ambience of a bygone era dating back to 700 years. The exquisite products designed by Pin and crafted by IRIS are a unique blend of traditional aesthetics and state-of-the-art designing. Pin felicitated Rajeev Pabuwal, LakshPabuwal and others from team IRIS for the quality of their product.

Exotic fruits, confectionery and amenities would be placed in IRIS's Kansa finish centrepiece bowls and platters in the suites of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and other guests. These platters are exquisitely manufactured in Rajasthani hand-beaten texture in combination with walnut wood for the antique look. At the same time, IRIS's hand-crafted brass trays and platters will be used for welcoming the wedding guests. At the entrance, spa and the receiving areas of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and other wedding guests, statues of Radha, Krishna and Lord Dhanwantri, sculpted in Makrana Marble(designed by TulikaPabuwal and manufactured by IRIS), are installed to add to the antiquity and magnificence of Six Senses Fort, Barwara.

Luxury decor, silverware, dinner sets, cutlery, breakfast settings, high tea setups, serveware, barware, trays and cake stands, customized/merchandise gifts and other tableware products of IRIS are used in various luxury hotels, palaces and resorts in India, including properties in Sawai Madhopur which are set to host the guests from the wedding. Among others, safari lodges of Sawai Madhopur, Aman-i-khas and Sujan's Sherbagh, also uses IRIS's customized metalware to enhance the blissful experience. Sher Bagh is ornamented with golden decor viz. magnificent golden bathtubs, brass door mats, floor and table lamps, showers fittings, mixers, bathroom amenities, door claddings, tableware, bar counter to make the guest feel the splendor of the bygone royal era.

Luxury metal tableware and decor by IRIS are used in most lavish hotels and palaces of India, including Rambagh Palace, Jai Mahal Palace, Raj Palace, City Palace, Lake Palace, Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and the royal properties in the Udaipur, belonging to Mewar royalty. Leela Palaces, several resorts and hotels in Sawai Madhopur and Bikaner are also clients of IRIS. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

