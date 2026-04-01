Rubio Calls for Patience in Venezuela's Transition
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for a transition phase and free elections in Venezuela, though urged patience. The U.S. detained Venezuelan President Maduro, prompting criticism of international law violations. Rubio suggests Cuba needs economic and political reforms to stabilize its economy.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the importance of a transition phase in Venezuela, asserting that free and fair elections are essential for the country's future stability. Speaking on Fox News Channel's 'Hannity,' Rubio urged patience in reaching this pivotal point.
The U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a controversial raid earlier this year, which was ordered by then-President Donald Trump, despite allegations from the United Nations that it violated international law. Afterward, Maduro's vice president assumed control of Venezuela with U.S. oversight.
Looking to broader regional implications, Rubio stated that Cuba requires significant economic and political reforms. Following the U.S. embargo on Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba and threats of additional tariffs, Cuba faces an energy crisis impacting public health. Human rights advocates argue that such actions reflect an imperialist policy direction.
ALSO READ
Birthright Battlefield: Trump's Supreme Court Showdown
Trump's Supreme Showdown: Birthright Citizenship Battle
Trump to attend Wednesday Supreme Court hearing on birthright citizenship in unprecedented move for a sitting president, reports AP.
Trump's Bold Exit Strategy: US to Leave Iran Soon Amid Ongoing Strikes
Trump Tightens Mail-in Voting Rules Amid Legal Challenges