U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the importance of a transition phase in Venezuela, asserting that free and fair elections are essential for the country's future stability. Speaking on Fox News Channel's 'Hannity,' Rubio urged patience in reaching this pivotal point.

The U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a controversial raid earlier this year, which was ordered by then-President Donald Trump, despite allegations from the United Nations that it violated international law. Afterward, Maduro's vice president assumed control of Venezuela with U.S. oversight.

Looking to broader regional implications, Rubio stated that Cuba requires significant economic and political reforms. Following the U.S. embargo on Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba and threats of additional tariffs, Cuba faces an energy crisis impacting public health. Human rights advocates argue that such actions reflect an imperialist policy direction.