Truck collides with minibus in northern Ukraine, at least 10 killed

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-12-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 13:31 IST
A truck collided with a minibus on a highway in northern Ukraine on Tuesday morning, killing at least ten people and injuring seven, a statement by the emergency services said.
Rescuers were at the scene in the Chernihiv region, the statement said.
