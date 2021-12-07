Truck collides with minibus in northern Ukraine, at least 10 killed

A truck collided with a minibus on a highway in northern Ukraine on Tuesday morning, killing at least ten people and injuring seven, a statement by the emergency services said.

Rescuers were at the scene in the Chernihiv region, the statement said.

