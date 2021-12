BRIEF-EMA Says 'Mix-And-Match' Approach Can Be Used For Both Initial Courses And Boosters

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA AND ECDC RECOMMENDATIONS ON HETEROLOGOUS VACCINATION COURSES AGAINST COVID-19: 07/12/2021

* EMA SAYS THE 'MIX-AND-MATCH APPROACH CAN BE USED FOR BOTH INITIAL COURSES AND BOOSTERS * EMA SAYS CONTINUE TO URGE ALL EU CITIZENS TO GET FULLY VACCINATED AND TO ADHERE TO RECENT RECOMMENDATIONS ON BOOSTER VACCINATION.

* EMA SAYS THE USE OF A VIRAL VECTOR VACCINE AS THE SECOND DOSE IN PRIMARY VACCINATION SCHEMES, OR THE USE OF TWO DIFFERENT MRNA VACCINES, IS LESS WELL STUDIED. * EMA SAYS EVIDENCE ON HETEROLOGOUS VACCINATION SUGGESTS COMBINATION OF VIRAL VECTOR VACCINES AND MRNA VACCINES PRODUCES GOOD LEVELS OF ANTIBODIES AGAINST COVID-19 VIRUS

* EMA SAYS USE OF HETEROLOGOUS SCHEDULES MAY OFFER FLEXIBILITY IN TERMS OF VACCINATION OPTIONS, PARTICULARLY TO REDUCE IMPACT ON VACCINE ROLLOUT * EMA SAYS REVIEW DID NOT LOOK AT OTHER VACCINES NOT YET LICENSED IN EU

* EMA: EVIDENCE ON HETEROLOGOUS VACCINATION SUGGESTS COMBINATION OF VIRAL VECTOR VACCINES, MRNA VACCINES PRODUCES HIGHER T-CELL RESPONSE VERSUS SAME VACCINE WHETHER IN PRIMARY OR BOOSTER REGIMEN * EMA SAYS OVERALL DATA PRESENTED SUPPORT USE OF MIXED VECTOR/MRNA SCHEDULES.

* EMA SAYS RESEARCH INTO HETEROLOGOUS COMBINATIONS WILL BE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT IN THE FUTURE IF THESE ARE LICENSED AND MORE EVIDENCE BECOMES AVAILABLE * EMA SAYS HETEROLOGOUS REGIMENS WERE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

* EMA SAYS MARKETING AUTHORISATION HOLDERS ARE ALSO BEING ENCOURAGED TO SUBMIT VARIATIONS TO ADD DETAILS ABOUT SUCH USE TO THE PRODUCT INFORMATION.

