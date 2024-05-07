Israeli military says it has taken control of Gaza side of Rafah Crossing
The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had taken operational control of the Palestinian side of Gaza's southern Rafah Crossing, which borders Egypt, and that special forces were scanning the area.
It said forces had been operating since last night in a specific area of eastern Rafah, from which it said most people and some international organizations had evacuated.
In an early morning press briefing, it also said Kerem Shalom crossing was closed on Tuesday for security reasons and will reopen once the security situation allows.
