Spain expects positive response from Great Wall Motor on retaking Nissan plant

Spain expects to receive by Dec 17 a "positive response" from Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor on taking over Nissan's main plant in Barcelona which is scheduled to shut by year-end, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Tuesday.

Maroto told reporters national and regional authorities made a new proposal to the carmaker which was "much improved" from the previous one after the Chinese company had reportedly cast doubts on its initial interest in taking over the car assembly plant.

