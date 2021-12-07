Spain expects positive response from Great Wall Motor on retaking Nissan plant
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 18:39 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain expects to receive by Dec 17 a "positive response" from Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor on taking over Nissan's main plant in Barcelona which is scheduled to shut by year-end, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Tuesday.
Maroto told reporters national and regional authorities made a new proposal to the carmaker which was "much improved" from the previous one after the Chinese company had reportedly cast doubts on its initial interest in taking over the car assembly plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-WTA says Chinese tennis star's call with Olympic chief is not enough
Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade
Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade
Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade
Tennis-WTA says Chinese tennis star's call with Olympic chief is not enough