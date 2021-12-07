'Aapke Adhikar' scheme benefiting poor: Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said the Jharkhand government was making all efforts to ensure that benefits of various government schemes reach the poor. Addressing a gathering at ''Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar'' (your rights, your government, your door) programme at Bhognadih panchayat under Barhait block of Sahibganj, Soren said the objective of the programme was to empower people in the state and resolve their issues.

''There is massive impact of this programme...Even the last person in the society is getting the benefit of our welfare schemes...There is a smile on their faces... We are happy that people are taking advantage of government schemes,” the chief minister said. The process of large-scale recruitment is going on, he said adding, schemes like Chief Minister Employment Generation Scheme have been started to promote self-employment. ''Through this scheme, up to Rs 25 lakh is being made available on subsidy to young entrepreneurs,'' he said urging villagers to get engaged in traditional activities like fisheries, poultry, animal husbandry and farming.

Expressing his commitment to the all-round development of Santhal Parganas, one of the five district administration units in the mineral-rich state, Soren said construction of a grid sub-station at Barhait is going in in full swing and there will be uninterrupted power supply in this area after its completion. He laid the foundation stone for 1,289 schemes and inaugurated seven schemes. Out of the 1,289, 1,262 schemes are related to Jal Jeevan Mission. Apart from distributing assets among beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, Soren laid the foundation stone of Phoolo Jhano Smriti Van to be built on the banks of river Gumani.

Soren had announced the ''Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar” programme on the Statehood Day on November 15 and the government started holding camps for beneficiaries at the panchayat level from the next day.

Out of the over 11 lakh applications received from these camps so far, more than seven lakh cases have been resolved to date, according to official data.

Soren had said such camps will be organised in areas under all the 4,351 panchayats and 50 civic bodies in the 24 districts of the state till December 28 when the JMM-led government will complete two years in office.

People are able to get their problems related to ration cards, pension scheme, Kisan credit cards, Covid-19 vaccination and others resolved in these camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)