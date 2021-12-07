Lt guv discusses modalities for introducing electric buses in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday discussed the modalities for introducing electric buses for cleaner, better inter-city and intra-city transport facilities in the Union Territory.

Chairing a preliminary meeting with Chairman and Managing Director of Olectra Greentech Ltd K V Pradeep here, the Lt governor said the government aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, promote greener, sustainable mobility solutions.

Sinha said electric vehicles are the future of transport as they are eco-friendly, ideal for the urban environment and contribute to reducing pollution levels.

The chairman of Olectra Greentech Ltd, an electric vehicle manufacturing company, gave a presentation and briefed the Lt governor about the company which has, so far, deployed around 600 electric buses across India and has 2,500 buses under manufacturing process, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha asked the chairman to send two electric buses on a trial basis, one each for Srinagar and Jammu. Depending upon the trial outcome, the government will decide future course of action for inter-city and intra-city transport facilities.

''The government is committed to explore all the possibilities to transform Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable, and economically vibrant cities, and make Jammu and Srinagar, the superlative smart cities of the country,'' Sinha said.

The central government has launched the second phase of the FAME-II scheme for promoting electric vehicles. The scheme provides incentives and subsidies for manufacturing as well as purchase of electric vehicles.

The spokesperson said the government plans to introduce 150-200 e-buses to facilitate safer, greener and reliable transportation for the public.

