Prodapt acquires UK-based SLR Dynamics for "undisclosed sum"

Chennai, Dec 8 (PTI): Consulting, technology and managed services provider to the connectedness vertical Prodapt on Wednesday said it has acquired UK-based SLR Dynamics for an ''undisclosed sum,'' marking its second acquisition of the year.

In August this year, Prodapt acquired Silicon Valley-based Innovative Logic.

The acquisition of SLR Dynamics would strengthen Prodapt's leadership in the connectedness vertical. With the TMT industry accelerating digital transformation journeys using technologies like 5G, cloud, computing and internet of things, Podapt's acquisition of SLR Dynamics would help deliver enhanced value to its global customers, a statement from the company said here.

''The acquisition will result in protecting over 100 jobs at SLR Dynamics. Over the next three years, Prodapt plans to grow the team in the United Kingdom by adding 400-500 employees and plans to invest GBP 50 million. I am excited to welcome Salim (Salim Raza, SLR Dyanmics CEO) and the SLR Dynamics team to the Prodapt family. The capabilities of SLR Dynamics in cloud, security, IoT and product design will play an important role as Prodapt continues to become the preferred digital transformation partner to the enablers of hyper-connectivity'', Prodapt Chairman Vedant Jhaver said.

''SLR Dynamics has always focused on building teams with deep domain knowledge and delivering high-quality services to our customers,'' Salim Raza said. ''Joining Prodapt will enable us to offer much deeper capabilities, take on larger engagements and deliver significantly enhanced value to our global telecom customers'', he added.

