Left Menu

RailTel signs MoU with National Forensic Sciences University

RailTel, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:15 IST
RailTel signs MoU with National Forensic Sciences University
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RailTel, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As per RailTel's press release, the MoU was signed to undertake activities for mutual benefit in the areas of consultancy, collaborative R&D, and training to support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Memorandum of Understanding lays down the framework for both parties to engage in long term collaboration to undertake collaborative R&D projects on topics of mutual interest and expertise and to provide consultancy to each other in their respective domains for mutual benefit," the release read. As part of the MoU, the NFSU is to design and conduct Rail Safety training courses for personnel of RailTel/Indian Railways.

"NFSU will also assist RailTel in developing material forensic expertise for investigation of Railway crimes and rail accidents and incidents. It will also offer short term and long term courses to personnel of RailTel to enhance their cyber security skills," the release mentioned. Talking about the partnership, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of RailTel Puneet Chawla, said, "We see a huge opportunity of mutual growth through this MoU. NFSU has proven credentials in the fields of cyber security, forensic science, etc. and this collaboration will help us raise our service level in these domains for Defence, Railways, and other strategic sectors playing our part in India's growth story"

Discussing the opportunity, Dr. SK Shukla, the Campus Director of NFSU's Delhi Campus said, "RailTel and NFSU both have expertise in diverse fields and this collaboration for knowledge sharing will prove to be beneficial for both the parties. The outcomes of our collaboration will surely be in the line of promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India'." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021