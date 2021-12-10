At least 49 people killed in Mexico trailer accident - emergency services
At least 49 people, most of them migrants from Honduras, are feared to have died in a trailer accident in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, an emergency services official said on Thursday.
Another 37 people were injured, the official said.
