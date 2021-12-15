Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 07:08 IST
Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd opened lower on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising over $3 billion in the biggest STAR Market listing this year.
BeiGene opened at 176.96 yuan, 8.1% lower than its offer price of 192.6 yuan.
