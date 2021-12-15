Left Menu

Infosys subsidiary to buy Singtel's Malaysia delivery centre

As part of a strategic partnership, Infosys is acquiring 100 per cent of the share capital of Singapore Telecommunications Limiteds Singtel delivery centre in Malaysia - Global Enterprise International Malaysia Sdn Bhd to bolster Infosys presence in Malaysia, a strategic delivery and sales hub in South East Asia for global clients, it said.This move also aligns with Infosys long-term strategy for Communications, Media, and Technology CMT vertical including platform-led transformation of Customer and Service Experience for clients, it added.

IT major Infosys on Wednesday said its subsidiary, Infosys Consulting, is acquiring Singtel's delivery centre in Malaysia.

The cost of the transaction is ''up to 6 million Singapore dollars, including the value of net assets, subject to customary closing adjustments'', Infosys said in a regulatory filing. ''As part of a strategic partnership, Infosys is acquiring 100 per cent of the share capital of Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) delivery centre in Malaysia - Global Enterprise International Malaysia Sdn Bhd to bolster Infosys' presence in Malaysia, a strategic delivery and sales hub in South East Asia for global clients,'' it said.

This move also aligns with Infosys' long-term strategy for Communications, Media, and Technology (CMT) vertical including platform-led transformation of Customer and Service Experience for clients, it added. Incorporated in 2013, Global Enterprise International Malaysia Sdn Bhd (GEIM) is a step-down subsidiary of Singtel and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It acts as a delivery centre to provide customer experience and technology services to Singtel. Its revenue stood at 67.4 million Malaysian Ringgit in the fiscal ended March 2021.

