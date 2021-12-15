Design Cafe forays in to Chennai under expansion plan;

Bengaluru-based Design Cafe, a home interiors' solutions company, on Wednesday said it has launched its first showroom in the city as part of its plan to strengthen footprint in the country.

The company inaugurated the experience centre at Anna Salai, spread across 3,500 square foot, as part of the ten-city expansion strategy.

The expansion follows the company raising Rs 166 crore including Rs 50 crore raised earlier, as an extension of Series B round. The latest round of funding was led by existing investors WestBridge Capital and joined by Sixth Sense Ventures. The funding would be used for new city expansion. Early investor Fireside Ventures also participated in this round, a company statement said.

''We plan on investing heavily in our new centres over the next 18 months given the latest round of funding. The Chennai experience centre was ready in just two months We have invested Rs 1.50 crore in this experience centre...'', Design Cafe co-founder Gita Ramanan said.

The real estate sector in the city shows that Chennai has huge potential when it comes to interior solutions. ''We plan to offer value for money solutions with a 10-year warranty and delivery in just 30 days'', she said.

Design Cafe co-founder Shezaan Bhojani said, ''every detail of our flagship showroom in Anna Salai at the city's centre was carefully crafted only after extensive market research to understand popular aesthetic sensibilities among consumers and more''.

''We are excited about bringing our unique approach. The Design Cafe edge is present at every step, including in our special space-saving solutions and almost zero-wastage modular offerings'', Bhojani said.

