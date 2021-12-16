Left Menu

EMotorad expands international footprint; launches motorcycles in Japan, Nepal

So, we have made sure that all our quality parameters are up to the standard and match the Japanese market, Gupta said.EMotorad has its presence across 170 offline dealers in 65 cities in the country.The company claims to have sold over 16,000 e-bikes in India since its launch besides exporting 6,300 of its bikes to the UAE, Japan and Nepal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:17 IST
EMotorad expands international footprint; launches motorcycles in Japan, Nepal
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic premium electric bike maker EMotorad has expanded its international footprint with the launch of its motorcycles in Japan and Nepal.

The company had earlier entered the UAE market after making a debut in the domestic electric vehicle space.

After rolling out its products among Indian and UAE consumers, EMotorad is excited to showcase its international range of EV products on a global level, the company said in a statement.

''We have launched our e-bikes in Japan and Nepal,'' said EMotorad founder Rajib Gangopadhya.

The company has introduced T-Rex and EMX bike models in Nepal, while Glyder Xplorer and Dolphine models have been launched in Japan, the company said.

Founded in 2020, EMotorad currently manufactures eight bike models -- T-Rex a Glyder, Xplorer, Dolphine, Doodle, Trible and Ener-G, at its Pune facility, which has a capacity to produce over 90,000 bikes per year, according to the company.

However, in the UAE, the company has a presence through four products — Doodle, T-REX, Ener-G and Trible.

EMotorad said it has big plans for Japan and Nepal in terms of driving e-mobility, it said, adding that the company is also looking to introduce Doodle in Nepal and EMX in Japan going forward.

''Japan was a difficult market for us to tap but it is a good market to showcase the EMotorad product range there,'' it said.

EMotorad co-founder and CEO Kunal Gupta said the bikes launched in Japan have especially been designed keeping the demography and customers requirement in the Far-East Asian country.

''The Japanese market is an evolved and futuristic one and never compromises on quality. Moreover, all the models are shorter versions, considering the physical appearance and likings of the people in Japan. So, we have made sure that all our quality parameters are up to the standard and match the Japanese market,'' Gupta said.

EMotorad has its presence across 170 offline dealers in 65 cities in the country.

The company claims to have sold over 16,000 e-bikes in India since its launch besides exporting 6,300 of its bikes to the UAE, Japan and Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021