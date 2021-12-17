Legalising betting in India with proper legal infra can drive revenue, create jobs: Parimatch

Legalising betting in India with a proper legal infrastructure to monitor the operations can become a great revenue source and create new job opportunities in the country, according to Parimatch International (PMI).

PMI is a service company that provides expertise to betting and gambling operators in international markets. It also owns the Parimatch brand, a global online sports betting platform.

''We feel betting games have the potential to boost the economy of India. If the Indian government decides to legalize betting in India, we will be among the first companies to support such a decision. We would like to see betting getting legalised in India with a proper legal infrastructure to monitor the operations,'' PMI Chief Marketing Officer Dmitry Belianin told PTI.

He noted that given that India is a highly populated country, introducing and imposing certain rules sometimes gets a bit difficult keeping different sentiments in mind, but in the long run, if betting is legalised in a proper way in India, it can become a great revenue source for the country.

''In our opinion, legalising betting can be a good source of income and can add to the economy with a huge tax income, many new job opportunities (for both online and offline), proper legal tools to protect the players from the scam operators and fraudsters, proper payment providers to speed up the processes within the industry,'' he said.

As a result of legalisation, stigma will be removed and the industry will see growth, Belianin said.

''We strictly play by the rules and operate within the legal boundaries set by a country and respect that. Our idea is to build the Parimatch brand on the basis of trust and cultivate a long-term relationship with our patrons and stakeholders,'' Belianin said.

Founded in 1994, with its first operations in the Ukrainian market, Parimatch now represents the brand in over 10 countries across four continents and continues to enter new markets. It has over one million customers. Currently, the organization has more than 3,000 employees.

Belianin said Parimatch News has been actively planning to support one of the oldest national sports – Kabaddi and had teamed up with Tamil Thalaivas as its Title Sponsor in India.

''Not just this, lately we have partnered with one of the world's most famous football clubs Chelsea to promote football as a sport... We always try to provide opportunities for fans of many popular disciplines in India to enjoy watching sports events... We always try to promote various sports among our fans and sports lovers,'' he said.

Parimatch News provides news and covers most sports disciplines like soccer, cricket, kabaddi, MMA, UFC, motorsports, hockey, cricket, esport, badminton, basketball, tennis, wrestling and baseball.

Belianin said the company wants to establish Parimatch as a trusted organisation with numerous sponsorships across the world.

''India is one of the top priority markets across the globe and hence it is an important market for us to tap. Countless sports fans are already associated with us. So, we feel if the legal bodies and government join hands with Parimatch and help us to create awareness in the right manner, we might be able to cross the existing hurdles way too soon and overcome them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)