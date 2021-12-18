Maha: FIR against cooperative bank chairman and 24 others for Rs 229 cr irregularities
Police on Saturday registered a case against 25 persons, including the chairman and other people associated with a cooperative bank in Beed in Maharashtra, for alleged irregularities estimated at Rs 229 crore, a police official said. Prominent among those against whom the FIR was registered included the chairman of the Dwarkadas Mantri Nagri Sahkari Bank, Subhashchandra Sarda, the vice president of the bank, and chief executive officer Radheshyam Sohni.
A complaint was filed by auditor B B Chalak, following which a case of fraud was registered against the 25 people associated with Dwarkadas Mantri Nagari Sahakari Bank, a Shivaji Nagar police station official said. A few months ago, the board of directors of this bank had been dismissed and an administrator appointed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
