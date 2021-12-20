Left Menu

Bank of Montreal in advanced talks to buy BNP Paribas's U.S. unit - WSJ

The Canadian lender could finalize an agreement as soon as this week, assuming the talks don't fall apart, according to the report. The deal would facilitate Bank of Montreal's expansion into the United States, where it has worked to build its presence in recent years.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 08:51 IST
Bank of Montreal in advanced talks to buy BNP Paribas's U.S. unit - WSJ

Canada's Bank of Montreal is in advanced talks to buy the U.S. arm of French bank BNP Paribas SA , the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/33NFfSZ late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Canadian lender could finalize an agreement as soon as this week, assuming the talks don't fall apart, according to the report.

The deal would facilitate Bank of Montreal's expansion into the United States, where it has worked to build its presence in recent years. Combined, the banks would have some $870 billion in assets, the report added. Bloomberg had reported last week that Bank of Montreal has expressed interest in buying San Francisco-based the Bank of the West, the U.S. arm of BNP Paribas.

BNP and Bank of Montreal did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The French bank was working with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs to assess a sale of the 147-year-old unit in a deal that could value it at around $15 billion, with potential suitors including Bank of Montreal, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Ohio-based KeyCorp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021