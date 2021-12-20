Left Menu

20-12-2021
Airbus selects Tata Technologies as strategic supplier
Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies on Monday said it has been selected by European aerospace major Airbus as a strategic supplier.

The company will become an engineering, manufacturing engineering and services strategic supplier (EMES3), Tata Technologies said in a statement.

''This is an outcome of an extensive seven month long multi-phased procurement assessment process that covered all Airbus divisions, subsidiaries, and affiliates across engineering, manufacturing engineering, and customer services engineering functions,'' it added.

Tata Technologies Managing Director and CEO Warren Harris said, ''We are pleased to have been selected by Airbus as an engineering, manufacturing engineering and services strategic supplier (EMES3) and we look forward to collaborating with them across multiple areas and geographies through the master supply agreement (MSA).'' He further said, ''We are confident that our manufacturing engineering capabilities will help Airbus develop better products and improve efficiencies in their business and we are committed to growing our relationship with Airbus the next few years.'' Tata Technologies said through the MSA, it plans to deliver competitive services across the engineering, customer services engineering, and manufacturing engineering areas as well as scale up its presence in Toulouse (France), Hamburg (Germany) and Seville (Spain) in coming years.

