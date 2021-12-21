Left Menu

New Zealand delays re-opening plans over Omicron concerns

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 21-12-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 06:41 IST
New Zealand said on Tuesday that it would delay its re-opening plans until the end of February fearing a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

New Zealand had previously announced that non-quarantine travel would reopen by mid-January for New Zealand citizens and residents in Australia, and to foreign tourists by April.

"There's no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it's important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans," COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.

