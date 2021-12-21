Arcesium Expands Geographic Footprint with Delhi NCR Office

New office will initially staff over 300 employees across technology and Financial Services, expected to triple in the next two years DELHI, India AND NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium LLC, a leading global financial technology and professional services firm, announced today that it has expanded its India-based operations with a new office in Delhi NCR. The new office, located in DLF Cyber Park, a technology hub in Gurugram with state-of-the-art infrastructure, will be staffed with employees across technology, services, and other key functions.

''Arcesium's launch in the Delhi NCR region cements our presence in key zones across India. In addition, the DLF Cyber Park office, with its world-class work environment, will offer greater flexibility to our employees. We aim to increase the office capacity from 300 members to over 1000 within two years by tapping into the region's top-notch talent,'' said Ranvijay Lamba, Managing Director and Head of India at Arcesium.

This announcement follows additional recent geographic expansions, with the firm launching operations in London in September 2020 and Bengaluru in October 2020 to boost its presence in Europe and Asia. The new Delhi NCR base will supplement the firm's Hyderabad and Bengaluru offices to support Arcesium's global client base collectively.

''Arcesium has witnessed significant growth in recent years and now supports more than $675 billion in client assets, representing a near 17-fold increase in client AUM supported since inception. Our operations in India are an integral part of our continued growth. Through this expansion, we will be able to further scale our infrastructure to serve our clients' sophisticated needs,'' said Gaurav Suri, CEO of the New York-headquartered firm.

About Arcesium LLC Arcesium is a global financial technology and professional services firm, delivering post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private equity firms. Expertly designed to achieve a single source of truth throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Building on a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, Arcesium was launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later joined as our third partner. Today, Arcesium services over $675 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 1,500 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and our products & services, please visit www.arcesium.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)