Crypto exchange Binance signs agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-12-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), which is working to establish an international virtual asset ecosystem.

The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Monday said it will become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, part of efforts by the United Arab Emirates to attract new business as regional economic competition heats up.

