Left Menu

Vedanta Resources continues its support against the Covid-19 pandemic in Zambia

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 22-12-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 00:23 IST
Vedanta Resources continues its support against the Covid-19 pandemic in Zambia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Zambian subsidiary of resources giant Vedanta Resources Ltd has further committed to assisting the fight against the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in the southern African nation.

On Monday, Vedanta distributed 4,000 masks to commuters, adding to the 10,000 masks already distributed to the communities living around its operations in Zambia.

“Vedanta remains committed to helping Zambians in their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. With the new variant posing a significant threat to public health, Vedanta reaffirms its commitment to help support the communities in as best way they can,” Vedanta said in a statement.

“As a concerned corporate citizen this act by Vedanta goes some way in cushioning the public from the adverse effect of the Covid 19 pandemic,” said Dr Moses Banda, Country Director for Vedanta.

“In view of the rising case numbers of the new omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus recorded in Zambia, (Vedanta) has moved in to raise public awareness and has distributed thousands of re-usable face masks in Chingola and Chililabombwe,” he added.

Banda said Vedanta was also supporting schoolgirls who often miss classes because of a lack of sanitary items.

“To the young schoolgirls, Vedanta has donated 1,000 reusable sanitary pads and 6,000 reusable facemasks.

“A company representative recently attended International Day of the Disabled, in order to better understand how Vedanta can assist further, not only in the disabled community, but also wider vulnerable women groups,” Banda said.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world’s leading oil, gas and minerals company with significant operations across India, South Africa and Namibia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021