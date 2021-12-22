Vedanta Resources continues its support against the Covid-19 pandemic in Zambia

The Zambian subsidiary of resources giant Vedanta Resources Ltd has further committed to assisting the fight against the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in the southern African nation.

On Monday, Vedanta distributed 4,000 masks to commuters, adding to the 10,000 masks already distributed to the communities living around its operations in Zambia.

“Vedanta remains committed to helping Zambians in their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. With the new variant posing a significant threat to public health, Vedanta reaffirms its commitment to help support the communities in as best way they can,” Vedanta said in a statement.

“As a concerned corporate citizen this act by Vedanta goes some way in cushioning the public from the adverse effect of the Covid 19 pandemic,” said Dr Moses Banda, Country Director for Vedanta.

“In view of the rising case numbers of the new omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus recorded in Zambia, (Vedanta) has moved in to raise public awareness and has distributed thousands of re-usable face masks in Chingola and Chililabombwe,” he added.

Banda said Vedanta was also supporting schoolgirls who often miss classes because of a lack of sanitary items.

“To the young schoolgirls, Vedanta has donated 1,000 reusable sanitary pads and 6,000 reusable facemasks.

“A company representative recently attended International Day of the Disabled, in order to better understand how Vedanta can assist further, not only in the disabled community, but also wider vulnerable women groups,” Banda said.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world’s leading oil, gas and minerals company with significant operations across India, South Africa and Namibia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)