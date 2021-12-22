Left Menu

Malaysia suspends ticket sales for quarantine-free travel to Singapore

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-12-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 11:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Malaysia

Malaysia has temporarily suspended sales of tickets for air and land travel under a vaccinated travel lane scheme with Singapore until Jan. 20, the health ministry said on Tuesday, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The action followed a similar move by Singapore to freeze all new ticket sales over the same period.

Under the vaccinated travel lane programme, both countries allow quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated travellers, who have to do multiple screenings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

