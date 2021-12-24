Left Menu

GM pulls out of Consumer Electronics Show on COVID-19 concerns

Reuters | Detroit | Updated: 24-12-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 02:10 IST
General Motors Co on Thursday joined a group of companies that will not send employees or top executives to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month due to the growing concerns about Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The U.S. automaker's chief executive, Mary Barra, had been scheduled to give a keynote speech at the annual conference on Jan. 5, during which the company would have shown its electric Silverado pickup truck for the first time. Barra will still make the speech and presentation over the internet, a spokesman said.

